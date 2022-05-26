Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Veritiv VRTV: Thiscompany which offers business-to-business distribution solutions in North American, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv’sshares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brigham Minerals MNRL: This mineral acquisition company which focuses on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals’shares gained 32.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IBEX Limited IBEX: This company which provides outsourced CX solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

IBEX Limited’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.