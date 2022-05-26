Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:
Veritiv VRTV: Thiscompany which offers business-to-business distribution solutions in North American, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Veritiv’sshares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veritiv Corporation Price
Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Brigham Minerals MNRL: This mineral acquisition company which focuses on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brigham Minerals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote
Brigham Minerals’shares gained 32.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price
Brigham Minerals, Inc. price | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote
IBEX Limited IBEX: This company which provides outsourced CX solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
IBEX Limited Price and Consensus
IBEX Limited price-consensus-chart | IBEX Limited Quote
IBEX Limited’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
IBEX Limited Price
IBEX Limited price | IBEX Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL): Free Stock Analysis Report
IBEX Limited (IBEX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.