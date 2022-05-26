Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Veritiv VRTV: Thiscompany which offers business-to-business distribution solutions in North American, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv’sshares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brigham Minerals MNRL: This mineral acquisition company which focuses on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals’shares gained 32.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IBEX Limited IBEX: This company which provides outsourced CX solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

IBEX Limited’s shares gained 12.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of A

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Most Popular