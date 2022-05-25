Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

BanColombia CIB: Thisbank which is the largest Colombia in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia’s shares gained 8.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Innospec IOSP: This international specialty chemicals company, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Innospec’s shares gained 5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Evolent Health EVH: ThisArlington, Virginia based company whichis involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 125.0% over the last 60 days.

Evolent Health’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

