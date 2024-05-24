Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO: This optical metrology equipment manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus

Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

Onto Innovation's shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price

Onto Innovation Inc. price | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

Owens Corning OC: This building materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Owens Corning's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Owens Corning Inc Price

Owens Corning Inc price | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Janus Henderson's shares gained 8.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price

Janus Henderson Group plc price | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.