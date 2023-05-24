Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM: This company which is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Akamai’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This company which is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Builder’s shares gained 38.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT: This company which provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the China, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Perion’s shares gained 50.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

