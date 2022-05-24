Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

ProPhase Labs ( PRPH ): Thisnatural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals company which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 103.7% over the last 60 days.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

ProPhase Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ProPhase Labs, Inc. Quote

ProPhase Labs’s shares gained 34.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. Price

ProPhase Labs, Inc. price | ProPhase Labs, Inc. Quote

Golden Ocean Group ( GOGL ): This shipping company which is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Golden Ocean Group’s shares gained 39.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price

Golden Ocean Group Limited price | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Enerplus ( ERF ): This Alberta, Canada based independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Enerplus Corporation Price and Consensus

Enerplus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enerplus Corporation Quote

Enerplus’s shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Enerplus Corporation Price

Enerplus Corporation price | Enerplus Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.