Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Camtek’s shares gained 28% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

