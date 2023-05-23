Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
On Holding AG ONON: This Company which provides footwear and sports apparel product through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
On’s shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH: This company which operates in manufactured products and logistics segment serving a wide variety of industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Park’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This company which provides devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
