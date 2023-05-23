Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

On Holding AG ONON: This Company which provides footwear and sports apparel product through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

On Holding AG Price and Consensus

On Holding AG price-consensus-chart | On Holding AG Quote

On’s shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

On Holding AG Price

On Holding AG price | On Holding AG Quote

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH: This company which operates in manufactured products and logistics segment serving a wide variety of industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Quote

Park’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. price | Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Quote

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This company which provides devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

LeMaitre’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.