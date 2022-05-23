Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Devon Energy DVN: This independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas., has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy’s shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Marathon Oil MRO: This Texas-based Oil Corporation is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brigham Minerals MNRL: This mineral acquisition company which is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

