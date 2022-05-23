Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
Devon Energy DVN: This independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas., has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Devon Energy’s shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Devon Energy Corporation Price
Devon Energy Corporation price | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
Marathon Oil MRO: This Texas-based Oil Corporation is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Marathon Oil’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price
Marathon Oil Corporation price | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Brigham Minerals MNRL: This mineral acquisition company which is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brigham Minerals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote
Brigham Minerals’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price
Brigham Minerals, Inc. price | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Click to get this free report
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.