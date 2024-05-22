News & Insights

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

May 22, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC: This seller of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group’s shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

LEG Immobilien SE LEGIF: This integrated property company from Germany has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LEG Immobilien’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO’s shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LEG Immobilien AG (LEGIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

