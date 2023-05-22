Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO: This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Veeco’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB: This leading cloud software company which is working for social causes, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rollins, Inc. ROL: This company which provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Rollin’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

