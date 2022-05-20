Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha’s shares gained 69.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone’s shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casualty insurance, information technology and real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

HCI’s shares gained 6.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

