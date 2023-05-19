Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This bill payment technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus’ shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related systems solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Infineon’s shares gained 19.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW: This cloud computing solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

ServiceNow’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.