Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This containerboard and corrugated packaging products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Packaging Corporation’s shares gained 1.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Brigham’ shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This distributor of technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
