Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This containerboard and corrugated packaging products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Packaging Corporation of America Price and Consensus

Packaging Corporation of America price-consensus-chart | Packaging Corporation of America Quote

Packaging Corporation’s shares gained 1.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Packaging Corporation of America Price

Packaging Corporation of America price | Packaging Corporation of America Quote

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brigham Minerals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote

Brigham’ shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price

Brigham Minerals, Inc. price | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This distributor of technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

ScanSource’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ScanSource, Inc. Price

ScanSource, Inc. price | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.