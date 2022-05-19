Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This containerboard and corrugated packaging products company  has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Packaging Corporation’s shares gained 1.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Brigham’ shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This distributor of technology products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

