Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST: This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Carrols’ shares gained 173.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK: This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shake Shack, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote

Shake Shack’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shake Shack, Inc. Price

Shake Shack, Inc. price | Shake Shack, Inc. Quote

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This electrical building wires and cables company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire’s shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation Price

Encore Wire Corporation price | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

