Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST: This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Carrols’ shares gained 173.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shake Shack Inc. SHAK: This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.
Shake Shack’s shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This electrical building wires and cables company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire’s shares gained 12.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
