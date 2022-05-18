Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Products’ shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Service Corporation International SCI: This leading deathcare products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Service’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

