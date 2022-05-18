Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company  has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Products’ shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Service Corporation International SCI: This leading deathcare products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Service’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


