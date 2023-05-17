Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS: This company that engages in the production and transportation of natural gas in Argentina has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price and Consensus

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B price-consensus-chart | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote

Transportadora de Gas’ shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B price | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB: This company that provides cloud software solutions to educational institutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Blackbaud’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price

Blackbaud, Inc. price | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote

PennantPark’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 remaining flat. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennantPark Investment Corporation Price

PennantPark Investment Corporation price | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.