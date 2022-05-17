Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:
TransAlta Corporation TAC: This company which operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
TransAlta’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Enterprise Products’ shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Profire’s shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.