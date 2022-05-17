Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

TransAlta Corporation TAC: This company which operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus

TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote

TransAlta’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TransAlta Corporation Price

TransAlta Corporation price | TransAlta Corporation Quote

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Enterprise Products’ shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Profire Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Profire Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Profire Energy, Inc. Quote

Profire’s shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Profire Energy, Inc. Price

Profire Energy, Inc. price | Profire Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.