Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital’s shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Graco Inc. GGG: This systems and equipment manufacturer in the business of spray fluid and powder materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Graco’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold royalty company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorms’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

