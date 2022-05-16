Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Barrett’ shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. Price

Dillard's, Inc. price | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL: This seaborne dry-bulk transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.2% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

Pangaea’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.