Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

TETRA’s shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This explorer and developer of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.4% over the last 60 days.

Occidental’s shares gained 43.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nucor Corporation NUE: This manufacturer of steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 22% over the last 60 days.

Nucor’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

