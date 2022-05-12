Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.
Solaris’ shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
TransAlta Corporation TAC: This company which operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
TransAlta’s shares gained 4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
HCI’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
