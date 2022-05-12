Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Solaris’ shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

TransAlta Corporation TAC: This company which operates a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus

TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote

TransAlta’s shares gained 4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TransAlta Corporation Price

TransAlta Corporation price | TransAlta Corporation Quote

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

HCI’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HCI Group, Inc. Price

HCI Group, Inc. price | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.