Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion’s shares gained 2.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR: This manufacturer of nutrition products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

BellRing’s shares gained 16.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

