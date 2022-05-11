Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

TETRA’s shares gained 35.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Barrett’s shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

