Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI: This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle’s shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM: This natural resource-based building materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Martin Marietta’s shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG: This online restaurant and travel reservation and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Booking’ shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

