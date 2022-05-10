Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Civitas’ shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.2% over the last 60 days.

Solaris’ shares gained 39% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO’s shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

