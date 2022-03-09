Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

The Kroger Co. KR: This thin-margin grocer and general retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Kroger’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First United Corporation FUNC: This holding company for First United Bank and Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

First United’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company which manufactures patented mobile proppant management systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 115.8% over the last 60 days.

Solaris’ shares gained 65.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

