Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
The Kroger Co. KR: This thin-margin grocer and general retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Kroger’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First United Corporation FUNC: This holding company for First United Bank and Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
First United’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company which manufactures patented mobile proppant management systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 115.8% over the last 60 days.
Solaris’ shares gained 65.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
