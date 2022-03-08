Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal Price and Consensus
Warrior Met Coal price-consensus-chart | Warrior Met Coal Quote
Warrior Met Coal’s shares gained 65.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Warrior Met Coal Price
Warrior Met Coal price | Warrior Met Coal Quote
NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE: This company which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
NexGen Energy Price and Consensus
NexGen Energy price-consensus-chart | NexGen Energy Quote
NexGen Energy’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NexGen Energy Price
NexGen Energy price | NexGen Energy Quote
TimkenSteel Corporation TMST: This company which manufactures and sells alloy steel, carbon and micro-alloy steel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus
Timken Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Timken Steel Corporation Quote
TimkenSteel’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Timken Steel Corporation Price
Timken Steel Corporation price | Timken Steel Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Warrior Met Coal (HCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Timken Steel Corporation (TMST): Free Stock Analysis Report
NexGen Energy (NXE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.