Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal’s shares gained 65.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE: This company which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

NexGen Energy’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST: This company which manufactures and sells alloy steel, carbon and micro-alloy steel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

TimkenSteel’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

