Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This luxury home builder company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers' shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price

Toll Brothers Inc. price | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

DemantA/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote

Demant's shares gained 27.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This vascular medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

LeMaitre Vascular's shares gained 24% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (WILYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.