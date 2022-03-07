Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Cenovus Energy CVE: This leading integrated energy firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy’s shares gained 26.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golar LNG Limited GLNG: This midstream LNG company based in Bermuda has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.3% over the last 60 days.

Golar LNG shares gained 52.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chevron CVX: This company which is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Chevron’s shares gained 33.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

