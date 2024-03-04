Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 47.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME: This construction services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group's shares gained 51.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Demant A/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Demant's shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

