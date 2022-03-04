Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Grindrod Shipping GRIN: This company owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture dry bulk and liquid-bulk vessels, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 83.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

PDC Energy PDCE: This company is an independent upstream operator engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PDC Energy’s shares gained 31.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource BLDR: This company is a largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource ‘s shares gained 2.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

