Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Photronics PLAB: This is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks, these are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Photronics’s shares gained 34.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Photronics, Inc. Price

Photronics, Inc. price | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Textainer Group TGH: This company is a world’s largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, they lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world's top 20 container lines, the company has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products which includes ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, vinyl intermediates, PVC, PVC Pipe, PVC windows, fence and decking components e.t.c, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake Corp’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Westlake Corp. Price

Westlake Corp. price | Westlake Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.