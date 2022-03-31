Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

First Business Financial Services FBIZ: This company which operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services’s shares gained 14% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nintendo NTDOY: This company which is acknowledged as a worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Nintendo‘s shares gained 9.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Peabody Energy BTU: This company which is engaged in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 123.2% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy’s shares gained 115.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

