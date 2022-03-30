Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

International Money Express IMXI: This company which operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express’s shares gained 32% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hawkins HWKN: This company which distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hawkins‘s shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CF Bankshares CFBK: This bank holding company for CFBank, National Association in the United States which provides various banking products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

