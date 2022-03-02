Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Centennial Resource Development CDEV: This is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It primarily develops unconventional hydrocarbon reserves in the Delaware Basin has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Centennial Resource Development’s shares gained 48% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Newmark Group NMRK: This Company operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sibanye Gold Limited SBSW: This is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Sibanye Gold Limited’s shares gained 54.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
