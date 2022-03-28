Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Independence Realty Trust IRT: This company which invests in real estate is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Independence Realty Trust’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Price

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. price | Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Nielsen NLSN: This company which is a leading global information and audience measurement company that offers information and analysis about consumers and consumer behavior to organizations,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price and Consensus

Nielsen Holdings Plc price-consensus-chart | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Nielsen‘s shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price

Nielsen Holdings Plc price | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Bank Of Montreal BMO: This bank largest banks in North America which offers a complete range of financial services on both sides of the Canada-United States border, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank Of Montreal Price and Consensus

Bank Of Montreal price-consensus-chart | Bank Of Montreal Quote

Bank Of Montreal’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Bank Of Montreal Price

Bank Of Montreal price | Bank Of Montreal Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.