Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Independence Realty Trust IRT: This company which invests in real estate is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Independence Realty Trust’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nielsen NLSN: This company which is a leading global information and audience measurement company that offers information and analysis about consumers and consumer behavior to organizations,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Nielsen‘s shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bank Of Montreal BMO: This bank largest banks in North America which offers a complete range of financial services on both sides of the Canada-United States border, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank Of Montreal’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


