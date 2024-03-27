Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:

Korn Ferry KFY: This company which provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Korn/Ferry International Price and Consensus

Korn/Ferry International price-consensus-chart | Korn/Ferry International Quote

Korn Ferry's shares gained 34.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Korn/Ferry International Price

Korn/Ferry International price | Korn/Ferry International Quote

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. SHECY: This company which provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Price and Consensus

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. price-consensus-chart | Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Quote

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co's shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Price

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. price | Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Quote

Legal & General Group Plc LGGNY: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Legal & General Group PLC Price and Consensus

Legal & General Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Legal & General Group PLC Quote

Legal & General Group Plc's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Legal & General Group PLC Price

Legal & General Group PLC price | Legal & General Group PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

