Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:

Demant A/S WILYY: This healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Demant's shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR: This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings' shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp's shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

