Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25:

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This oil tanker company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

International Seaways' shares gained 13.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Seaways Inc. Price

International Seaways Inc. price | International Seaways Inc. Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG: This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co's shares gained 23.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This company that operates a credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology's shares gained 27.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price

Qifu Technology, Inc. price | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.