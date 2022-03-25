Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

EOG Resources EOG: This company which is primarily involved in exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

EOG Resources’s shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price

EOG Resources, Inc. price | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

Clean Harbors CLH: This company which is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America, wherein it operates the largest number of hazardous waste incinerators, landfills and treatments, storage and disposal facilities ("TSDFs"), has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Clean Harbors‘s shares gained 9.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price

Clean Harbors, Inc. price | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Sonoco SON: This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus

Sonoco Products Company price-consensus-chart | Sonoco Products Company Quote

Sonoco’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Sonoco Products Company Price

Sonoco Products Company price | Sonoco Products Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.