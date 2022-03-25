Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
EOG Resources EOG: This company which is primarily involved in exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote
EOG Resources’s shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EOG Resources, Inc. Price
EOG Resources, Inc. price | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote
Clean Harbors CLH: This company which is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America, wherein it operates the largest number of hazardous waste incinerators, landfills and treatments, storage and disposal facilities ("TSDFs"), has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
Clean Harbors‘s shares gained 9.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price
Clean Harbors, Inc. price | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
Sonoco SON: This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Sonoco Products Company Price and Consensus
Sonoco Products Company price-consensus-chart | Sonoco Products Company Quote
Sonoco’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Sonoco Products Company Price
Sonoco Products Company price | Sonoco Products Company Quote
