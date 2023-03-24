Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

InterContinental’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest’s shares gained 23.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

