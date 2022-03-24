Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24thd:

Gogo GOGO: This company which provides in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry, has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Gogo’s shares gained 33.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NexGen Energy NXE: This company which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

NexGen Energy‘s shares gained 28.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TFI International TFII: This company which is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

TFI International’s shares gained 1.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

