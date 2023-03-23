Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

APi Group Corporation APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI: This transportation and technical training programs company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical’s shares gained 4.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

International Money’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

