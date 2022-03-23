Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Atlas Technical Consultants ATCX: This company which provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Quote

Atlas Technical Consultants’ shares gained 62.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Price

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. price | Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Quote

ABM Industries ABM: This company which provides janitorial, energy, facilities engineering, electrical and lighting, landscape and turf, HVAC and mechanical, mission critical, and parking solutions in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

ABM Industries‘s shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price

ABM Industries Incorporated price | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Golar LNG Limited GLNG: This company which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.3% over the last 60 days.

Golar LNG Limited Price and Consensus

Golar LNG Limited price-consensus-chart | Golar LNG Limited Quote

Golar LNG Limited’s shares gained 64.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Golar LNG Limited Price

Golar LNG Limited price | Golar LNG Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.