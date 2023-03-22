Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

HireQuest, Inc. HQI: This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus

HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote

HireQuest’s shares gained 29.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HireQuest, Inc. Price

HireQuest, Inc. price | HireQuest, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW: This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto’s shares gained 37.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

ICF International, Inc. ICFI: This company that provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

ICF International, Inc. Price and Consensus

ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote

ICF’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ICF International, Inc. Price

ICF International, Inc. price | ICF International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.