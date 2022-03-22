Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

EPR Properties EPR: This company which is specialty real estate investment trust invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

EPR Properties Price and Consensus

EPR Properties price-consensus-chart | EPR Properties Quote

EPR Properties’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

EPR Properties Price

EPR Properties price | EPR Properties Quote

Nielsen NLSN: This company which is a leading global information and audience measurement company that offers information and analysis about consumers and consumer behavior to organizations., has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price and Consensus

Nielsen Holdings Plc price-consensus-chart | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Nielsen's shares gained 10.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nielsen Holdings Plc Price

Nielsen Holdings Plc price | Nielsen Holdings Plc Quote

Alcoa AA: This company which is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, has seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.1% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Alcoa’s shares gained 52.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alcoa Price

Alcoa price | Alcoa Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.