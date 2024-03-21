Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Abercrombie & Fitch's shares gained 45.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP: This company that engages in the installation of insulation for building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Installed Building Products' shares gained 32.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price

Installed Building Products, Inc. price | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Archrock, Inc. AROC: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Archrock, Inc. Price and Consensus

Archrock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Archrock, Inc. Quote

Archrock's shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Archrock, Inc. Price

Archrock, Inc. price | Archrock, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.