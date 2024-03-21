Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch's shares gained 45.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP: This company that engages in the installation of insulation for building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
Installed Building Products' shares gained 32.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Installed Building Products, Inc. Price
Installed Building Products, Inc. price | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
Archrock, Inc. AROC: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Archrock, Inc. Price and Consensus
Archrock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Archrock, Inc. Quote
Archrock's shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Archrock, Inc. Price
Archrock, Inc. price | Archrock, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.