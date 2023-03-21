Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

International Money’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brady Corporation BRC: This company which provides identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Brady’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo’s shares gained 30.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

