Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Global Industrial Company GIC: This industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW: This company which provides cybersecurity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Crescent’s shares gained 2.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.