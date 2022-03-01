Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Golar LNG Limited GLNG: This company is primarily involved in transportation and regasification of LNG and the liquefaction of natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Golar LNG Limited’s shares gained 49.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

The Mosaic Company MOS: This Company is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

The Mosaic Company’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS: This is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.